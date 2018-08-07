DIGISOL launches 300Mbps ONU Wi-Fi Router with Dual mode GEPON and GPON

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the release of its new Gepon/Gpon ONU 300Mbps Wi-fi router with 1 PON, 1GE and 1 FE port, 1FXS port. The DG-GR1321 terminal devices are designed for fulfilling FTTH and triple play service demand of fixed network operators or cable operators.

These boxes are based on the mature Gigabit EPON/GPON technology, which have high ratio of performance to price, and the technology of 802.11n WiFi (2T2R), Layer 2/3 and high quality VoIP as well. They are highly reliable and easy to maintain, with guaranteed QoS for different service. And they are fully compliant with technical regulations such as IEEE802.3ah. It works on both GEPON/GPON technologies.