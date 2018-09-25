DIGISOL Launches 300 Mbps Ceiling Mount Access Point

DIGISOL Systems announced the release of its new Wireless AP router DG-WM2003SIE enables communication between wireless and wired notebooks/desktop computers in the network. It complies with IEEE 802.11n standard and is backward compatible with IEEE 802.11b/g standard.

The DG-WM2003SIE wireless AP router can provide wireless data transmission rate up to 300Mbps which enhances the sharing of files, photo, audio, video and gaming experience over wireless network, the device can also be used as router when configured in gateway mode.

DG-WM2003SIE supports PoE, which helps in easy installation by eliminating the need of a dedicated power source. The DG-WM2003SIE is a high-speed wireless AP preferred in various WLAN access environments such as hotels, offices and students’ dormitories.