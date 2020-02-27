Digisol Hosts STEP UP Training Program in Nagpur to Empower SIs

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT Networking products, recently conducted a training program for System Integrators- STEP UP in Nagpur. The agenda of this program was to give first-hand knowledge to the System Integrator Engineers in the region on the latest products and technology provided by DIGISOL. The event held at Tuli Imperial, Nagpur was attended by 45+ System Integrators. Post the training System Integrator Engineers were awarded with certifications.

STEP UP is a training program under DITT- Digisol Institution of Technical Training. It is designed to empower & educate SI Engineers across India. This program will help SI’s stay ahead in understanding and catering the future technologies.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Shanbhag, Head of Distribution- North, East, West, Digisol Systems said, “SI partners are very crucial for our business and we believe in growing with our partners and continue to support them in taking the latest innovation to the customers. We are thrilled to see an overwhelming response for our training programs across the country. Going forward, we will be hosting many more training programs for our Partners, SI’s, ISPs partners in various cities.”

DIGISOL has also been empowering Partners, ISPs and System Integrators by conducting various training programs under DITT. Besides Step UP DITT also comprises of other four key training programs- DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI), DIGISOL CERTIFIED FTTH Expert (DCFX), DIGISOL Certified Switching professional (DCSP), and DIGISOL CERTIFIED Wireless professional (DCWP).