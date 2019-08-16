DIGISOL Conducts Partner Council Meet in Goa

Digisol Systems conducted two days Partner Council Meet in Goa with Keyline distributors. The agenda of the meet was to inform the distributors about Digisol 2.0’s future growth plans & offerings. The meet conducted at Alila Diwa, Goa on 7-8th August, briefed DIGISOL’s partners about company’s strategy for next three to five years encompassing People, Product and Process. To strengthen its relations with the partners, Digisol aimed at understanding the market requirements from the distribution network to boost the long term relations. Schemes & growth plans were also discussed at meet for the coming years.

Commenting on the occasion, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems, said, “Distributors and partners are an integral part of DIGISOL’S growth and this meet was to brief them about Digisol 2.0. I would like to thank our partners for scaling Digisol to newer heights. At DIGISOL, we have always believed in working towards building and maintaining long term and mutually beneficial relationships with all of our partners and work together as a team.”