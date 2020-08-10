DIGISOL Conducting Free online training on Wireless Solution

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT networking solutions, will be conducting a free online training on Next Gen Enterprise wireless solution on 13th August, 2020, 4PM. This online training aims to enhance knowledge of System Integrators, ISPs and Partners on current enterprise wireless trends and introduce them to the latest Enterprise wireless products and solutions offered by DIGISOL.

‘Understanding Next Gen Enterprise Wireless solutions’ is a free online training program under DIGISOL Institute of Technical Training (DITT). Our in house expert will throw some light on Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and its scope, Cloud Management, Wireless controllers (CAPWAP etc) and Managed Access Points. Partners and SIs can join the online training for free by registering here: https://ditt.digisol.com/events/understanding-next-gen-enterprise-wireless-solutions/

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting this free training program