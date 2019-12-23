DIGISOL Conducted FTTH Training Program ‘DCFX’ in Kolkata

Taking forward the success of the very first DCFX training in Bangalore, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT networking products, conducted another DCFX, an FTTH training program for ISPs and Partners in Kolkata. The event aimed to enhance knowledge of ISPs and Partners on FTTH and introduce them on the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by DIGISOL. The event was held on 20th- 21st December at Computer Association of Eastern India, Kolkata.

Digisol Certified FTTH Expert (DCFX) is an extensive program under DIGISOL Institute of Technical training (DITT) on FTTH (Fiber to the Home) Solutions. The program consists of complete understanding of fiber optics and FTTH technology with practical as well as hands on knowledge. The Program helps partners to get an understanding of fiber optics, FTTH basics, GPON/GEPON technologies and next gen FTTX. We also provide training to attendees on how to configure DIGISOL FTTH products. Certification validity of this program is one year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering Department said, “We are extremely happy with the response that we have received for the DCFX programs held in both the cities- Bangalore & Kolkata. Consumers’ High bandwidth requirements have led to increasing in deployment of FTTH technology thus it has become important for us to conduct special training on FTTH to assist partners & SIs In getting understanding of fiber optics, its application and hand on experience. We are looking forward to conduct such training programs in other cities in the coming months.

DIGISOL has been empowering partners, system Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under its certification and training institution DITT- Digisol Institution of Technical Training. To keep up the momentum in 2020, the company will continue to host best in class training programs for partners on FTTH, Structured Cabling, Switching & Wireless technologies.