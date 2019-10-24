DIGISOL Appoints Samir Kamat as Head of Systems Engineering India

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. appoints Samir Kamat as Head of Systems Engineering Department wherein he will function as “Technology Evangelist” for DIGISOL 2.0. In his new role, he will be responsible for System Engineering, Product Management, and Technical Training across the country and will be based out of Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “As we continue to build our core team, we are thrilled to appoint Mr. Samir Kamat as Head of Systems Engineering. His experience and passion for technology makes him an ideal fit for this role. Samir has been associated with Digisol & our parent company Smartlink for more than a decade and in his new role he will lead Pre-Sales, Product Management and Technical Training. I wish Samir success on the growth journey of Digisol 2.0.”

Commenting on the new role, Samir Kamat as Head of Systems Engineering Department said, “I am proud to be associated with a brand for so long that has emerged as one of India’s leading IT networking brand with its unwavering commitment to making quality IT networking products. I am very excited to take upon this new role and continue to raise the bar on technical innovation and operational excellence.”

Kamat holds 17+ years of experience in Computer Networking and he has taken up Executive and Managerial responsibilities at various levels in Pre-sales, Sales and Post-sales in his 11 years tenure at Digisol’s parent company Smartlink. Prior to joining Digisol he has also worked in Viztar International and Sitel India.

With constant innovation and recent appointments, Digisol aims to drive performance and exceed clients’ expectations by introducing new range of products under ConvergeX, Connect IT series, as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry.