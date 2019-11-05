DIGISOL Appoints Prashant Shanbhag as Regional Manager Distribution for North & West Region

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. appoints Prashant Shanbhag as Regional Manager Distribution for North & West Region. He will be responsible for developing sales strategies and handling the distribution business for both territories and will be based out of Mumbai.

Speaking on the appointment, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “We are delighted to have Prashant join us in this pivotal position. His appointment is fully in line with our strategy to enhance our presence and grow in the North & West region. We are confident that his wide experience, leadership skills and understanding of the industry will be instrumental in Digisol’s growth in the region.”

Commenting on the new role, Prashant Shanbhag, Regional Manager Distribution- North & West said, “I am excited to be part of DIGISOL Systems and contribute to the company’s growth in this new role. Looking forward to work closely with the team and create opportunities to grow the business in North & West region.”

Prashant has over 15 years of experience in driving Channel Sales, Vendor Management, and Product Management. Prior to joining Digisol, he has worked with companies like Neoteric Infomatique Pvt Ltd, Nexans Singapore Pte Ltd., Leviton Network Solutions Pvt Ltd. In his last assignment with Compuage, he was responsible for managing Commscope products nationally.