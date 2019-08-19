DIGISOL Appoints Krushna Garkhede as Head of Marketing

In a bid to strengthen its core team, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT Networking products, appoints Krushna Garkhede as Head of Marketing. In his role, Krushna will drive the company’s marketing efforts to support overall strategic objectives for DIGISOL 2.0 and impel growth by focusing on market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems, said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Krushna as Head of Marketing. With his expertise in both online and offline marketing, and deep understanding of consumer and enterprise behavior, we are confident that he will help drive the next phase of growth.”

Speaking on his new role, Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing said, “I am excited to join the Digisol team. It’s a privilege to work with an organization that has been digitally empowering businesses through its solution in India since 3 decades. In this role, I am excited to identify strategic opportunities that would amplify our voice and presence in the market even more, through various marketing initiatives.”

Krushna holds 12+ years of experience in Marketing. Prior to joining Digisol, he has worked with brands like Videocon Industries Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Private Ltd, Kail Ltd (Sansui-Kelvinator) & Ion Exchange India Ltd.