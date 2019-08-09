DIGISOL Appointed SG Enterprises as the Distributor for Mumbai Region

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announces the appointment of SG Enterprises, as its distributor for Mumbai region. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen DIGISOL’s presence amongst electrical and Networking System Integrators Market in the region.

DIGISOL has been introducing a gamut of futuristic networking products under its active networking, structured cabling and FTTH range for channel which aims to fulfill growing networking requirements of future. This association will help DIGISOL achieve a stronger foothold in the Mumbai market, as SG Enterprises holds expertise in distribution of Network and Server racks and other VDI components and works closely with System Integrators and Electrical Contractors in the western region.

Commenting on the partnership, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “We are delighted to appoint SG Enterprises as our distributor for Mumbai region. With this association, our distribution network has become stronger and we are confident that SG Enterprise’s expertise will further contribute to our persistent growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Pratibha Wakchaure, Partner, SG Enterprises said, “We are proud to announce an association with DIGISOL as Regional Distributor for the Networking Products in Western Region (Mumbai) and this Association will go a long way in enhancing DIGISOL presence in the Electrical and Networking System Integrator market in our area.”

DIGISOL’s offering includes Wireless LAN, Broadband Routing, Switching and Structured Cabling, FTTH solutions that caters to SOHO, SMB and SME segments. DIGISOL has PAN India presence with 20 regional distributors, 200+ Stockist Partners, and 5000+ DIGISOL Valued Partners (Resellers).