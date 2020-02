DigiCert Modernizes PKI with the Release of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, New Offerings in DigiCert ONE

DigiCert, Inc. announced two new PKI tools: IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager. Unlike PKI applications of the past, both PKI managers use a container-based, cloud-agnostic implementation that ensures fast and flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid PKI deployments. These new offerings are built on the DigiCert ONE platform.

DigiCert ONE is a holistic approach to modernizing PKI management and sets a new standard for fast and flexible PKI deployments. Based on modern software design and engineering, DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management for a variety of deployment models and PKI use cases.

“As early adopters of IoT Device Manager and Enterprise PKI Manager, we are looking forward to their ease of use and flexibility for our many initiatives, including our IoT and connected city solutions,” said Mark Stevens, technical lead, British Telecom PKI and Cryptography. “PKI applications that we’ve used in the past have required weeks of long hours to deploy on-premises, but with DigiCert ONE, after configuring our Docker and network environment, we were up and running the PKI Managers in about 20 minutes. British Telecom is excited and looking forward to the benefit of DigiCert ONE’s multiple functionalities and the scalability it will bring for our customers.”