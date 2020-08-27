DigiCert Announces Multi-year Plan in DigiCert CertCentral to Help Customers Simplify TLS Certification Management

DigiCert, the provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, announced a new Multi-year Plan of up to six-year coverage for TLS certificate purchases in the DigiCert CertCentral TLS Manager. Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate purchasing and renewal processes for customers and partners ahead of Sept. 1, when browsers will shorten maximum certificate lifetimes to one year. Multi-year Plan eliminates the need for annual per-certificate purchases, helps achieve cost savings through discounts and takes advantage of CertCentral automation.

Multi-year Plan is currently available for purchase from DigiCert authorized partners and in CertCentral. Customers can take advantage of the offer by signing up for the industry’s leading TLS Manager, CertCentral.

“DigiCert is uniquely positioned to support India’s digital certificate needs for websites, enterprise authentication and encryption, and protecting IoT devices. What we offer through our partners and our global technology is unmatched in India,” said Ray Garnie, DigiCert Senior Vice President, APAC. “We aim to empower companies across verticals with our offerings. DigiCert’s one of a kind Multi-year Plan will allow customers to purchase an OV or EV certificate, set up an ACME client and fully manage the entire payment lifecycle within CertCentral.”

“DigiCert Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate management for our partners and customers, particularly amid the continued demand for shortening certificate lifetimes,” said Jeremy Rowley, Chief of Product at DigiCert. “Currently, we enable customers and partners with flexible certificate lifetimes as short as hours via our APIs. With Multi-year Plan in CertCentral, we are extending this capability to enable customers and partners to take advantage of varying certificate servicing times through our growing automation functionality, while enjoying simplified renewal processes and discounted pricing for up to six years.”

DigiCert offers Multi-year Plan for up to six years for TLS certificates, allowing customers to avoid the hassles of corporate procurement processes each year and enjoy discounts with each year of coverage that they select. Using CertCentral, customers can set automated renewals for each year of their service.

CertCentral is an award-winning, globally leading TLS/SSL certificate manager that simplifies digital certificate management at any scale, allowing organizations to purchase and install, monitor, renew and remediate certificates with automated discovery and other automation tools. CertCentral helps organizations know where all their certificates reside, ensure compliance with the latest industry standards and avoid the costly damages of downtime related to expired certificates.