Delphix Launches R&D Centre in India to Support Explosive Growth for DataOps

Delphix Corp. announced the launch of its new Research & Development centre in India. Vijay Anthony Sebastian has been appointed as Managing Director for this initiative and important international market.

The research and development centre located in Noida, Delhi NCR, will play a key role in the expansion of the Delphix DataOps platform, which is quickly becoming a staple for Fortune 1000 companies that use it to accelerate application development for business-critical digital transformation projects. Delphix is a steward of the growing DataOps movement, which Gartner has found to be an “Innovation Trigger” for modern data management.

Delphix’s primary product – the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform has received significant industry validation from partnerships with global leaders, including AWS, Capgemini, Microsoft, Azure, and from the world’s leading brands, such as HSBC, JPMC, Morgan Stanley, Dentegra, and many more. The company has been recognized in the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation, Deloitte’s Fast 500, and Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 lists. Delphix helps enterprises accelerate innovation, empowering them with fast, secure, agile data.

Speaking about their expansion into India, Chris Cook – Delphix CEO, said, “India is a global hub for state-of-the-art R&D with some of the brightest minds in the world. It offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competencies, and a highly scalable workforce.”

Vijay Anthony, who has been appointed as the Managing Director for Delphix India, has a distinctive and unique blend of capability and experience both technology and general management, having played a lead role in opening the Delphix Atlanta centre. He brings this experience to India, where his deep knowledge of the Indian market will be essential to its success.

“I am excited to take up this new role to help strengthen the research and development capabilities of Delphix, which will go a long way in further establishing our leadership position and accelerate innovation for our customers globally,” added Vijay Anthony Sebastian, Managing Director of Delphix India. “Delphix believes in the intellectual capital that India holds and we look forward to putting together a great team here. We are offering potential employees a chance to work on challenging technologies that will enrich both their knowledge and experience within the tech industry.”

Founded in 2008, Delphix serves over 300 global customers of which include many are in the Fortune 100. The company’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix DataOps platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while minimizing data risk.

Speaking at the launch, Delphix Chief Marketing Officer Monika Saha said, “In a short span of a decade, Delphix has engaged with an impressive list of clientele across industries as well as held numerous patents. This has been possible because of our unwavering focus of offering a best-in-class product and service to our clients and partnering with key stakeholders in the ecosystem. It was only a matter of time until Delphix included India as a major contributor to its future growth plans, and we are thrilled about the work that we are going to be doing here.”