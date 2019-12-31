Dell Technologies: Year 2019 at a Glimpse

With businesses aggressively embracing digital transformation, it has become imperative organisations to transform their IT infrastructure for driving better business outcomes and attaining a competitive edge. In 2019, Dell Technologies accelerated the digital transformation journey for their customers – through an innovative and holistic range of products and solutions by revamping their IT infrastructure – enabling organisations to gain agility and scalability for their future growth strategy. Sharing a year round up of some of the major announcements made by the brand in the year 2019:

● Digital Transformation Index II:

Dell Technologies, in collaboration with Intel and Vanson Bourne conducted a study by surveying 4,600 business leaders (director to C-suite) from mid- to large-sized companies across the globe to score their organizations’ transformation efforts. The study revealed that India is the most digitally mature country in the world. Leaders in India are more aware of the need to prioritize digital transformation throughout their organization: 91% of business leaders believe that digital transformation should be more widespread, compared to 78% globally. Almost half (48%) (51% globally), believe they’ll struggle to meet changing customer demands within five years.

● Global Data Protection Index:

Dell EMC unveiled the results of a survey of more than 2,200 IT decision makers across 18 countries globally on the maturity of their data protection strategies and how they value data. The study revealed an increasing growth rate of data of 130% in Indian organizations (vis-a-vis globally: 569%) and an impressive jump in data protection “adopters” of nearly 50 percentage points (48%) since 2016. The Index also uncovered an increase in the average amount of data managed – from 2.79 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 6.43PB in 2018 in India (vis-à-vis globally: 1.45 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 9.70PB in 2018) and that the Index uncovered an increase in the average amount of data managed – from 2.79 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 6.43PB in 2018 in India (vis-à-vis globally: 1.45 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 9.70PB in 2018) and that 93% of Indian respondents see the potential value of data (vis-à-vis globally:92%).

● IFTF Report Series:

Dell Technologies in partnership with Institute for the Future (IFTF) launched a three-report series – Future of the Economy, Future of Work & Future of Connected Living – exploring how emerging technologies could change our lives, work and the economy over the next decade.

● Future of the Economy:

The report offered insights around how the emerging technologies such as – 5G, IoT, AI, Blockchain have the potential to enable large-scale shifts that could transform the future of the economy by 2030 – allowing individuals, organizations and governments to collaborate more seamlessly and unlock new sources of revenue and inclusion.

● Future of Work:

The report explored how emerging technologies will reshape the work environment over the next decade with the rise of human-machine partnerships and promoting a more inclusive and equitable work environment in 2030.

● Future of Connected Living:

The report forecasted that technologies such as edge computing, 5G, AI, Extended Reality (XR) and IoT will combine to create five major “shifts” in the coming decade. These shifts will have the power to change lives across the globe.

● Dell Technologies World 2019:

○ Dell Technologies and Microsoft partnership: Dell Technologies and Microsoft Corp. expanded their partnership to address a wider range of customer needs and help accelerate digital transformations. Through this collaboration, the companies will deliver a fully native, supported, and certified VMware cloud infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

○ New VMware Cloud on Dell EMC: VMware introduced VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, which provides simple, more secure and scalable infrastructure delivered as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data center and edge locations.

○ New Modern Infrastructure Solutions: Dell Technologies revealed new modern infrastructure solutions for the IT landscape – from the edge to core data centers to public and private clouds. These latest technologies can deliver the foundation customers need to create, process, transport, store, protect and consume data – wherever it lives.

○ Expansion of Data Protection and Management Capabilities: Dell Technologies announced new additions to their data protection portfolio that affect the organization’s data capital. With the all new PowerProtect Software Platform along with the PowerProtech X400 multi-dimensional appliance, Dell EMC will help enterprise organizations prepare for the future along with transforming their data protection strategy.

○ New and Enhanced Storage Solutions: Newly announced storage solutions give customers the performance, agility and scalability they need to store and maximize their data capital. New Dell EMC Unity XT Series delivers up to 2X performance, up to 5:1 data reduction and is built for a multi-cloud world. With these new offerings, Dell Technologies is empowering businesses on their digital transformation journey to preserve essential information and become more adaptive, competitive and innovative.

● Dell Technologies Summit 2019:

Dell Technologies Summit 2019 was hosted in Austin, Texas themed around converting data into action to change the way enterprises do business and address some of the world’s most pressing problems. The Summit highlighted new generation technologies that can help enterprises to make the most of the data.

○ Dell EMC PowerOne Autonomous Infrastructure: Dell Technologies announced Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure to make deploying, managing and consuming IT easier for organizations. PowerOne combines PowerEdge compute, PowerMax storage, PowerSwitch networking, VMware virtualization and options for PowerProtect data protection – all designed with built-in intelligence to automate thousands of manual steps over the life of the all-in-one system.

● Dell Technologies Forum 2019:

Dell Technologies Forum, the brand’s flagship event took place across 4 Indian cities – Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Bengaluru – with “Real Transformation” as an overarching theme. These forums witnessed dedicated content sessions from the Dell Technologies companies such as VMware, RSA and Pivotal. By bringing together the industry thought leaders, the strategic partners and the customers, all under one roof, these forums provided insights into the next technological revolution.

● Next-Generation Data Protection Solutions:

Dell Technologies introduced PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, the next- generation of its Data Domain protection storage appliances, enabling organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale across diverse environments. In addition, Dell Technologies also announced new enhancements to Dell EMC Cyber Recovery, now Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, and to Dell EMC PowerProtect Software that will provide customers with cyber resiliency and support for workloads on PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

● Leader in the Indian External Storage Industry:

With 29.6% industry share (as per vender revenues), Dell Technologies maintained its leadership in Indian external storage market, as per IDC Q2, 2019 report. The company also witnessed a strong YoY growth of 32.5% Q2 2019 in the same segment.

● Dell EMC-AMD PowerEdge Server Portfolio Launch:

Dell Technologies introduced a portfolio of all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers that are designed to address the demands of the modern data center. Engineered to unlock the full potential of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors. The new servers offer customers improved performance and easier to manage and secure platforms.

● Dell EMC New Updates to Vxblock and Ready Stack:

Dell EMC announced new updates to VxBlock which provides higher scalability, broader choice of components for consolidating mixed workloads and the flexibility to incorporate new technology while protecting previous investments in the system. With sizing, design and deployment resources, Ready Stack enables customers and channel partners to build their own converged infrastructure, with flexibility of component choice and expert guidance, all from a single trusted vendor. The new updates deliver cloud operations faster and more efficiently and protects high-value, mission-critical workloads with new storage and data protection options.