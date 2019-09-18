Dell Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Servers and Solutions for Modern Data Centers

Dell Technologies is introducing a portfolio of all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, new Ready Solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), and simplified management integrations with leading software and public cloud providers, all designed to address the demands of the modern data center.

The all-new PowerEdge servers, added to the world’s bestselling server portfolio3, have been designed from the ground-up to address the complex and varied demands of traditional, emerging and multi-cloud workloads. Engineered to unlock the full potential of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the new servers offer customers improved performance and an easier to manage and secure platform.

The new PowerEdge servers have set world records including 280% greater single-socket virtualized database performance1 and the industry’s top dual-socket performance result in the SAP Sales and Distribution (SAP SD) benchmark2.

“The modern data center must embrace traditional and multi-cloud approaches, helping organizations become more agile, deliver new insights from data, and ultimately achieve results faster,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president and general manager, Server and Infrastructure Systems, Dell Technologies.

“The all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers maximize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor performance to address these needs. We also continue to deliver enhancements to OpenManage, giving customers the power to work more seamlessly with leading software and public cloud vendors. Our research and development investments are designed to offer the industry’s best platforms for AMD EPYC processors with the performance, security and flexibility customers have come to expect from PowerEdge.”

Manish Gupta, Senior Director and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, commented, “To thrive in a dynamic, hyper-competitive world driven by data, businesses need to constantly opt for IT solutions that are both agile and efficient. For organisations that are looking to become future-ready, it has become crucial for them to match their emerging workloads to the right IT environment in order to enable better business outcomes. The all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers powered by the next generation of AMD EPYC architecture will deliver innovations to our customers via a balanced IT ecosystem in order to tackle their application specific workloads in real-time.”