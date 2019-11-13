Dell Technologies Unveils Autonomous Infrastructure with Dell EMC PowerOne

Dell Technologies announces Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure to make deploying, managing and consuming IT easier for organizations. PowerOne combines PowerEdge compute, PowerMax storage, PowerSwitch networking, VMware virtualization and options for PowerProtect data protection all designed with built-in intelligence to automate thousands of manual steps over the life of the all-in-one system.

“In today’s dynamic digital landscape, modern workloads need the ability to scale on-demand to meet changing business requirements. Here, our newly launched autonomous infrastructure with built-in intelligence, Dell EMC PowerOne, will help customers automate their IT infrastructure and allow them to focus on these requirements and on business growth & development. This will enable customers to unleash the power of data and prepare them for the future”, said Amit Mehta, Director – Modern Data Centre, Dell Technologies India. “This autonomous solution maintains and manages Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, PowerSwitch networking, PowerMax storage and options for PowerProtect holistically, accelerating traditional operations to cloud outcomes and helping customers simplify their path to a hybrid cloud”.

At the heart of PowerOne’s autonomous operations is a built-in, advanced automation engine. PowerOne empowers users to focus on their business, whether that means deploying workloads, applications, or developing new products and services. Much like lane assist, navigation and other features in autonomous vehicles, the vehicle does most operations on its own while the passenger must let the car know the desired destination. PowerOne’s advanced automation allows administrators to state a desired business outcome – and the system calculates the best way to do the rest.

The automation engine takes advantage of a Kubernetes microservices architecture and uses Ansible workflows to assist users by automating the component configuration and provisioning, delivering a customer-managed datacenter-as-a-service.

PowerOne provides a single system-level application programming interface (API), giving users the control to create business objective-specific pools of resources. This API can be tied into existing tools, such as service portals, to deliver programmable versus manual IT operations. This is known as Infrastructure as Code – virtually eliminating the need to log in to individual component management systems. With PowerOne, organizations can create workload-ready VMware clusters in only a few clicks..