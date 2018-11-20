Dell Technologies Study Reveals 91% of Gen Z-ers Consider Technology as a Factor While Choosing Jobs

Generation Z (Gen Z) is entering the workforce, bringing with it a technology-first mentality that will propel businesses further into the digital era while potentially deepening the divide amongst five generations in the workplace. According to Gen Z: the future has arrived, a study commissioned by Dell Technologies, post-millennials – those born after 1996 and known as Gen Z – have a deep, universal understanding of technology and its potential to transform how we work and live.

“It’s almost a given that GenZ has and brings in advanced technology and data science skills, however, they also bring with them a level of digital maturity that is now essential for any workplace,” said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director – India Commercial, Dell EMC. “GenZ are the first genuinely digital natives to enter the workplace and hence are confident about their technical skills. They appreciate and look for more human connection and values more than just remuneration. ”

The survey of 5,772 high school and college students across nine countries in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) – including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – reveals their outlook and expectations on technology, the workplace, and their future jobs.

According to the Study, in APJ, 85% want to work with cutting-edge technology; of those, 40% are interested in IT careers and 49% aspire to be involved in technology research and development. 82% believe technology and automation will create a more equitable work environment by preventing bias and discrimination and 98% have used technology as part of their formal education

Notably, an overwhelming 91% in APJ recognise that we are entering the age of human-machine partnerships: 55% in APJ believe that humans and machines will work as integrated teams, while 36% see machines as tools for humans to use as needed.