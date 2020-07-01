Dell Technologies Sets New Standard for Unlocking the Potential of Data with PowerScale Storage in India

Dell Technologies announces Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems engineered with industry-leading storage software and server hardware to set a new industry standard for how organizations capture and capitalize on unstructured data, such as documents, images, videos and social media content.

“Unstructured data is being generated at an expeditious pace and is expected to triple itself by 2024. Businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use unstructured data that helps them innovate, create differentiation and bring products to market faster. The all new Dell EMC PowerScale will not only allow them to unlock the potential of their unstructured data but also enable them to make better business decisions,” said Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager – Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “PowerScale’s formidable platforms form the foundation of storing unstructured data and the software-defined architecture, which will help our customers to easily handle today’s data challenges without losing sight of what the future might hold.”

The leader in enterprise storage]unlocks the potential of unstructured data Dell EMC PowerScale runs on the next generation of OneFS, the operating system best known for powering Dell EMC Isilon. The PowerScale family features new 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale all-flash and NVMe nodes and existing Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes running the PowerScale OneFS 9.0 operating system.

The PowerScale family delivers up to 15.8 million input-output operations per second (IOPS) per cluster, offering the performance that customers need to handle demanding AI, analytics, IOT, digital media, healthcare and life sciences workloads. New all-flash PowerScale F200 nodes bring up to five times more performance than its predecessor. Enhanced inline data reduction makes the platform up to six times more efficient.