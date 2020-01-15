Dell Technologies retains the top spot in India’s External Storage Industry in Q3 2019

Dell Technologies has maintained its leadership in India’s enterprise storage systems industry with 32% by vendor revenue. The company is nearly 2.6 times the share of its nearest competitor in Q3 2019.

India’s overall enterprise storage systems industry witnessed a y-o-y growth of 8% (by vendor revenue) and stood at USD $91.8 million in Q3 2019, according to IDC. The uptake in the industry can largely be attributed to the growth of All Flash Arrays (AFA), which witnessed a significant growth of 24.5% YoY, in this quarter. Moreover, increased investments by verticals such as professional services, banking, transportation and government played a crucial role in the overall industry dynamics.

“To ride on India’s wave of IT transformation, many organizations have rapidly adopted new-age technologies to extract value from their data and provide a best-in class experience to their customers” said Amit Luthra, Director & GM – Storage & CI, India Commercial, Dell Technologies. “The positive growth trajectory of the overall external storage industry is a testimony of this trend. At Dell Technologies, we aim to redefine the economics of storage though our holistic portfolio, which enables our customers to accelerate their critical workloads across edge to core to cloud, resulting in reduced TCO & other benefits”

Dell Technologies provides a comprehensive and innovative storage portfolio, offering the right combination of scalability, efficiency, along with the integration of emerging technologies to enhance the performance of storage. It allows customers to be a step ahead of their competition and to drive better business results.