Dell Technologies Raises Bar with Next-Generation Data Protection Solutions

Dell Technologies is introducing PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, the next- generation of its Data Domain protection storage appliances, enabling organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale across diverse environments.

In addition, Dell Technologies is announcing new enhancements to Dell EMC Cyber Recovery, now Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, and to Dell EMC PowerProtect Software that will provide customers with cyber resiliency and support for workloads on PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

Today’s businesses are experiencing an overwhelming increase in the amount of data they create and retain. According to the Dell EMC Global Data Protection Index, in Asia Pacific & Japan, organizations on an average managed 8.13 petabytes of data in 2018, a 384% increase compared to the data managed in 2016.

With PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, customers can equip themselves with a solution that supports their growing data needs, has the ability to quickly restore their systems in times of disruption and fosters business value and innovation through a secure path to existing data sets.

“As the IT landscape continues to shift to accommodate the influx of data, customer data protection and management requirements will increasingly be shaped by hybrid multi-clouds, global data centers and exabyte scale,” said Beth Phalen, President, Dell EMC Data Protection Division, Dell Technologies. “With the new PowerProtect DD Series Appliances and our expanding data protection portfolio, Dell Technologies is redefining the next-generation of data protection capabilities to deliver data management at global scale.”

“To thrive in an era of data explosion and stay ahead of their competitive curve, organisations’ need to revisit their data protection and management strategy, which is being rapidly shaped by the data which is being stored in diverse environments,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager – Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India.

“The all new Dell EMC PowerProtect DD solutions will support the growing data needs of the customers, help them quickly restore their systems in time of a disruption and will foster their business outcomes. Through this portfolio, Dell Technologies has redefined the next-generation of data protection capabilities to deliver an efficient data management at a larger scale”

Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances

As the newest addition to the Dell EMC PowerProtect portfolio, Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances are built to simplify and provide operational efficiencies for data protection for multi-cloud workloads.

PowerProtect DD offers:

• Faster performance. With up to up to 38% faster backups and up to 36% faster restores[ii], PowerProtect DD includes instant access and instant restore of up to 60,000 IOPS for up to 64 virtual machines, and support for 25GbE and 100GbE network speeds.

• Greater efficiency. PowerProtect DD is highly efficient, providing up to 1.25PB of usable capacity in a single rack with hardware-assisted compression improving logical capacity by up to 30%, driving up to 65x data reduction.[iii] This smaller footprint delivers power and cooling savings of up to 35%[iv], increasing ROI for organizations.

• Scalability to meet future demands. With flexibility and agility at its core and available in multiple configurations, PowerProtect DD provides scalability and grow-in place capacity expansion, ranging from 1 terabyte up to 1.25PB.

• Data protection for multi-cloud workloads. PowerProtect DD provides operational efficiency, resiliency and scalability across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. It has an extensive cloud ecosystem with support across multiple public clouds and can natively tier deduplicated data, delivering cost-effective, long-term retention.

• Single pane of glass management. With PowerProtect DD Management Center, customers can gain aggregated management for multiple systems, manage capacity and replications, and monitor the health and status of all their appliances on-premises and in the cloud.

Cyber Resiliency for Mission Critical Systems

As customers experience an influx of data, they also must be prepared for cyber threats. Designed to minimize the impact of a cyber attack and provide faster recovery of mission critical systems, Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery now supports workloads protected with Dell EMC PowerProtect Software and stored on Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

This integration enables customers to strengthen their cyber resiliency with automated data recovery and provides peace of mind in the instance of large-scale data loss.

New enhancements to Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery include the ability to automate restoration from a secure, isolated vault, which enables customers to augment their existing data protection architecture with a secure copy of data removed from the surface of attack.

These additions and integration with PowerProtect DD enable customers to easily incorporate a cyber resiliency plan and automated cyber recovery process into their environments, providing business operations recovery when it is needed most. Dell Technologies Services supports Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery on Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

ProConsult Advisory Services help in developing business resiliency and cyber recovery strategies, while ProDeploy and ProSupport services promote a path to productivity and the ability to get ahead of problems before they happen.