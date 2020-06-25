Dell Technologies partners with NASSCOM to build a robust ecosystem to support SMEs and Startups across India

Dell Technologies has collaborated with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to help SMEs and Startups ensure smooth operations and maintain business continuity during the present challenging times. PositionedPositioned under NASSCOM’s SME Advantage program, this partnership intends to build a robust ecosystem to support them, by bringing together important products and services, indispensable for any business, at a competitive price.

Dell’s association with NASSCOM is set to impact more than 2400 SMEs and 9000+ startups that are part of the NASSCOM 10,000 Start-ups network. They will be provided with exclusive offers and rates on Dell’s Client and Infrastructure solutions. With these solutions, the organizations can equip their teams with industry-leading technology and ensure business resiliency.

“At Dell, we are committed to ensuring smooth operations and business continuity for our customers. Through this unique collaboration with NASSCOM, we are taking a step further towards building an ecosystem that is aimed at making organizations much more competitive and operationally efficient. This partnership will present exclusive offers on Dell’s Client and Infrastructure solutions to the NASSCOM members enabling them to keep their organizations agile, secure, and growing in today’s rapidly changing environment. Our solutions are designed to empower organizations to continue with their business as usual and innovate into a new future.” says, Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

“COVID has not only upended lives but also disrupted businesses globally. At NASSCOM, we are committed to harboring a conducive environment for our SME and Start-ups and help them amid these testing times. We are extremely delighted to partner with Dell Technologies under our SME Advantage program to bring exclusively curated solutions for our SME members, and together play a key role in their business resiliency efforts.” says, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

The partnership is aimed at helping the ecosystem evolve digitally, while reducing their operational costs, by leveraging premium products and services from Dell Technologies at best prices. The client solutions offered are designed to keep the organization secure and their employees productive, no matter where they work from. Along with this, Dell’s infrastructure solutions will enable them to have greater control of their IT and, help protect their business and customer data with better security measures.