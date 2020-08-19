Dell Technologies Names Rola Dagher Global Channel Chief

Dell Technologies today announced Rola Dagher as its new global channel chief, reporting into Bill Scannell, Dell Technologies president, global sales and customer operations. Dagher will lead Dell Technologies’ global partner strategy, vision, enablement, program design and experience. She begins her new role Sept. 7.

Dagher returns to Dell after three years as president of Cisco Systems Canada. Prior to Cisco, Dagher held sales and leadership roles in Dell’s Enterprise segment and Infrastructure Solutions Group. Prior to that, Dagher helped lead the channel for Bell Canada for 13 years. She has a strong track record of removing partner complexity and delivering simplicity to customers.

“Dell’s commitment to the channel is unwavering, and with Rola assuming the Global Channel Chief role we’re poised to continue the winning streak we’ve been on since the formation of Dell Technologies,” said Bill Scannell. “Rola is passionate about partners, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of a channel business that has grown to deliver $52B in orders revenue annually while driving greater clarity and predictability of engagement for our partners.”