Dell Technologies Maintains Indian External Storage Industry Leadership for 11 Consecutive Quarters

Dell Technologies has maintained its leadership in India’s external storage industry with 31.4% industry share by vendor revenue. India’s overall enterprise storage systems industry stood at USD 87.8 million in 1Q20 (Jan-Mar)*. Dell Technologies holds almost 2 times the share of its nearest competitor. In fact, the company has more industry share in India compared to two of its closest competitors put together. Dell Technologies’ holistic storage portfolio enables customers to accelerate their critical workloads across edge to core to cloud, resulting in business efficiency.

“The exponential growth of data in India along with rapid technology advancements has provided businesses with the opportunity to become digital powerhouses,” said Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager – Data Center Solution at Dell Technologies India. “Dell Technologies understands our customer’s ever-changing needs and provide them with modern storage solutions which allow them to store, process and manage the massive amount of data generated. Our continued leadership in the external storage industry segment is a testimony of the quality of our solutions that we deliver to our customers to help them grow in this data era.”

All-Flash Arrays (AFA) contributed 37.6% to external storage systems in 1Q20 while high-end storage systems grew by 3.7% YoY due to increased investments from Banking and Government organizations in 1Q20.

Dell Technologies focuses on providing its customers with a holistic range of storage solutions which are scalable, efficient and deliver enhanced performance with integration of emerging technologies. Furthermore, to strengthen its portfolio, Dell Technologies recently launched PowerStore, a modern infrastructure platform built from the ground up with superior technology and expertise to address the challenges of the data era and PowerScale which sets a new industry standard for how organizations capture and capitalize on unstructured data.