Dell Technologies launches XPS 13 and XPS 15

Dell Technologies announced that it is bringing its new XPS 13 and XPS 15 premium consumer laptops to India. Redesigned to achieve a superior computing experience with premium materials, a smaller and thinner profile, and a larger display, the new XPS range offers the latest technology innovations in aggressive form factors.

For customers that value maximum screen space, XPS is delivering its latest engineering feat — virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, leading the way for even smaller form factor than their predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display ratio, the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 offer more screen space to multitask throughout the day and catch all the details of the latest binge-worthy show. Paired with best-in-class visual features including 100% sRGB color gamut reproduction in the XPS 13 and up to 100% Adobe RGB in XPS 15, 500-nits of brightness, and up to 4K+ resolution screen, these displays provide precise detail and sharp images well suited for content creation.

When it comes to powering content creation, the XPS 15 is recognized as the smallest 39.6 cm (15.6-inch) performance class laptop1. With the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, with up to 21-hour battery life2, creative enthusiasts can easily edit photos for Instagram, render 4K videos or create original sounds their choice DAW. Additionally, XPS configurations that show the Creator Edition badge have been carefully selected to provide a smooth experience for hobbyists. To provide a holistic experience to its users, XPS 15 further enhances the experience with up-firing speakers featuring Waves Nx® technology for a 3D surround sound experience previously possible only with high-end headphones.

On a planet with almost 8 billion people, every action we take makes an impact. Dell has set a goal of using 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material. We have eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS family, getting us step closer to that Moonshot Goal. You can toss the entire XPS box in the recycling bin without thinking twice since it contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials and recycled corrugate.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, “The XPS experience was long awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India. For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from”.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “Immersive displays, life like sound experiences, authentic premium build and ease of mobility defines the new XPS range. Today, the PC plays a central role as we reimagine the way we work, learn or play, and customers want to use technology which truly adds value. On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9% larger keycaps and a 17% larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor. The XPS 15, offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9%) in an 8% thinner design, striking a balance between power & portability”.