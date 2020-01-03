Dell Technologies Launches New Era of PCs and Displays with 5G, AI and Premium Design for Work and Play

Dell Technologies unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios to help people innovate, collaborate and accomplish more in the next decade. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, the latest Dell Technologies’ PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” said Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”

Dell also introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with the finest details in mind to be smaller and thinner than ever before, with a larger display and a superior experience. The new Latitude 9510 delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours2, 5G-ready design3, powerful audio features and intelligent solutions that increase productivity.

The Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, easily fitting into a small work bag. Starting at only 3.2 pounds5, professionals can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The large screen size, along with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities, allow executives to be more productive wherever they need. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges for professionals that want performance with style.

As the world’s most intelligent 15-inch business PC, the Latitude 9510 leads the commercial PC industry with the first built-in and automated AI-based optimization technology. The new Dell Optimizer software works behind the scenes to help reduce lags, delays and frustration: