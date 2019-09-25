Dell Technologies launches an array of innovations across its consumer and gaming portfolio ahead of Diwali festivities

Dell Technologies is launching its largest consumer and gaming PC portfolio with 12 new products, just as the festivities leading up to Diwali, begin around the country. The new portfolio includes feature-packed notebooks and All-In-Ones (AIOs) across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series. The new range reiterates that Dell Technologies’ innovation drive is fueled by greater aspirations for what technology can simplify and amplify in the lives of users.

Making way to retail shelves and to www.dell.co.in are desirable PCs that suit the modern consumer lifestyle and provide convenience, beautiful design and powerful performance, powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processors.

“As the festivities kick in, this is a great time of the year to present our widest consumer and gaming portfolio. There’s intelligence and power running throughout every new product we bring to our users today. Devices that fit seamlessly into your life and uplift your technology experience, is what we strive for.” said Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

“World-class innovation, flawless design and superior performance is what a PC user asks for today. We are always listening to the voice of the customer and with this launch, we are bringing a harmonious balance of experience and design. As experts in PC technology, it is a delight to present innovations that can have a transformative impact on a customer’s life – whether it’s just making it simpler, more productive, or more enjoyable. The Inspiron 14 7490, that weighs just over a kilo and remains always on with the lid-open sensor technology, is one such example.” said Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

“Intel’s 10th Gen platform offers a complete family of processors that complement each other, giving people choices for what usages matter most to them and re-imagining the possibilities of a modern laptop experience. Intel is committed to bringing next-gen laptop experiences to life with an unmatched portfolio of leadership IP and technologies and the broad-scale innovation we’re driving across the ecosystem with Project Athena. It’s an exciting time for the PC and we are thrilled to have Dell as a key collaborator in driving laptop innovation into the next era.” said Rahul Malhotra, Director, Retail, Intel India.

Celebrated for its best-in-class technologies, exceptional build and materials, and ability to blend both power and beauty, the XPS line is the most awarded line of devices at Dell Technologies. The perfected XPS 13 (7390), now with the smallest HD webcam ever at just 2.25-mm, enables the XPS to maintain its trend-defining InfinityEdge display while moving the camera to the top of the display and offering a better video experience. The XPS 13 also supports Dolby Vision ®.

The beloved XPS 15 (7590) is back and better than ever with an OLED display, the first in the XPS line, complete with self-lighting pixels which switch off completely to achieve perfect black for significantly higher contrast, for content to come alive in breathtaking detail. The smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop offers the longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop*.

The Inspiron portfolio is now ramped up to include 10th Generation Core Processors across laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs launched with fresh and contemporary designs and features. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) comes with a first-of-a-kind garage in the hinge that provides storage for the included full-size Active Pen*, accessible no matter how it is used. The new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices also feature Adaptive Thermal technology enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it. The device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 is feature rich with Far-field Cortana, Windows Hello, and ExpressCharge technologies.

The new Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) notebook, latest to be compliant with the latest 10th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors is an absolute treat! With an upscale design, built with super light magnesium alloy material and weight innovations, this new Inspiron 14 7000 weighs only 1.095kg. Always ready features, such as a lid-open sensor, Connected Modern Standby, WiFi 6, fingerprint reader, up to 21 hours of battery life, NVMe SSDs, and more are all designed to be ready, whenever the user is.

For the growing base of PC gamers in India, Dell Technologies brings Alienware m15 and the new, Dell G3 3590.

The new Alienware m15 is among the first gaming laptops to offer a premium 4K OLED HDR 400 Eyesafe display, designed to lower blue light emissions, while maintaining vivid color integrity. It is also the world’s first 15” laptop to feature Tobii Eye Tracking.

The Dell G3 3590 brings competitive gaming to the budget conscious gamer without compromising technology. The new Game Shift feature enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming with the click of one button. The new Dell G3 comes with Alienware Command Center, the central hub that allows gamers to customize all aspect of their experience. The newest addition to this is an audio module specific to gamers to improve their gaming strategy. The 15-inch G3 also shows its outward innovations through a thin-and-sleek design, narrow borders, optional 144Hz gaming display and 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.