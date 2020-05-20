Dell Technologies Helps Professionals Stay Productive Anywhere with World’s Most Intelligent and Secure Business PCs

Dell Technologies unveiled the world’s most intelligent and secure business PCs across its award-winning Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex portfolios to make work more efficient and safe — no matter the location. As the industry’s most sustainable commercial PC portfolio, the new devices further advance Dell’s commitment to sustainability with recycled materials, sustainable packaging, energy-efficient designs, and EPEAT Gold registrations.

Professionals can work smarter with Dell Optimizer, the automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based optimization technology, now available across Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex devices. The built-in software learns how each person works and adapts to their behavior to help them focus on the tasks that matter most. It works behind the scenes to improve overall application performance4; enable faster log-in and secure lockouts; eliminate echoes and reduce background noise on conference calls, and extend battery run time.

“The PC plays a central role in how we reimagine the way we work, even anticipating what we need to be more productive,” said Darrel Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “From the moment you log on to your last video conference of the day, you need a PC that adapts to the way you work. That’s why we are driving innovations that offer more intelligence, longer battery life, powerful speakerphones, compact designs, and 5G support — all while moving our sustainability goals forward.”

“It’s critical to offer the right balance of portability with the right set of productivity features. Professionals want to turn on their device and know they have everything they need to accomplish their work, in one device,” said Maribel Lopez, founder, and principal analyst, Lopez Research. “People want bigger screens in smaller footprints, solid speakers for excellent call quality, the ability to switch from Wi-Fi to 5G on the fly, and built-in AI capabilities that optimize performance and eliminate background noise — ultimately helping them work smarter and faster from any location.”