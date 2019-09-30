Dell Technologies Delivers Industry-First Storage Innovation

Dell Technologies is announcing significant updates to Dell EMC PowerMax, incorporating next-generation technologies to ensure best-in-class performance for today and tomorrow’s most critical applications.

Since launching in 2018, Dell EMC PowerMax has helped high-end storage customers across all industries, including top-tier banks, cloud service providers and healthcare companies, support their most demanding applications where low latency is key and the highest resiliency is paramount. Dell EMC is the undisputed leader of the high-end storage market according to IDC with a 43.9% share; nearly triple that of the next highest competitor.

Dell EMC PowerMax is first-to-market with dual port Intel Optane SSDs and the use of Storage Class Memory (SCM) as persistent storage. The dual port Intel Optane SSDs are the result of co-development between Dell and Intel and mark the latest innovation stemming from a decades-long partnership between the two companies.

Dell Technologies is also announcing that NVMe-oF is now available for all PowerMax arrays, enabling true end-to-end NVMe to deliver the performance and lower latency required by today’s modern enterprise.

End-to-end NVMe on PowerMax is made possible by newly qualified PowerMax 32Gb FC I/O modules, 32Gb Connectrix switches, directors and 32Gb NVMe host adapters with Dell EMC PowerPath multipathing software. Dell EMC PowerPath, known for its resiliency and migration capabilities, is the first enterprise-class SAN multipathing software with full support for NVMe-oF.

The combination of PowerMax’s unique, scale-out, end-to-end NVMe architecture and this industry-first use of SCM provides customers with a faster, more efficient storage system that delivers performance improvements.

PowerMax’s built-in machine learning engine leverages predictive analytics and pattern recognition to automatically place data on the correct media type (SCM or Flash) based on its IO profile. PowerMax analyzes and forecasts 40 million data sets in real-time, driving 6 billion decisions per day, resulting in significant time savings and maximum performance at minimum cost.

“Dell EMC PowerMax is the crown jewel of our storage environment and PowerMax NVMe over Fibre Channel with 32 Gig is certainly very exciting,” said Steve Kouvo, Technology Architect, Core Technology Services at Boston Scientific. “We have a true partnership with Dell. Like Boston Scientific, Dell EMC is always innovating. They care about our business and want us to succeed.”

“Since PowerMax’s NVMe is done right, we have eliminated the storage bottleneck and applications can reach their fullest potential,” said Bryan Peroutka, Technical Solutions Architect, World Wide Technology. “We value the innovation Dell EMC continues to bring to the industry.”

“As the value of data increases and mission-critical apps demand more power and lower latency, IT professionals are struggling to balance performance and security while also transforming their IT operations,” said Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “These new updates to Dell EMC PowerMax’s deliver breakthrough performance by matching an accelerated, next-level protocol with accelerated, next-level persistent media, allowing customers to continue IT infrastructure modernization without compromise.”

Amit Mehta, Director, Modern Data Centre, Dell Technologies, said, “Meeting our customers rising needs has always been the top priority for us at Dell Technologies, which is why we have made significant updates to Dell EMC PowerMax, world’s fastest storage array. With this new innovation, our customers will be able to work with higher levels of performance, hyper consolidation, simplified storage, and multi-cloud while modernizing their datacenters. Our constant efforts to evolve with changing times, combined with our holistic portfolio make us the right digital partner for customers who are looking to excel in their digital transformation journey.”