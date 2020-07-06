Dell Technologies Brings IT Infrastructure and Cloud Capabilities to Edge Environments

Dell Technologies announces two new VxRail systems—including the first ruggedized VxRail model and introduction of AMD EPYC processors—bringing the power and simplicity of HCI to the most challenging and space-constrained edge environments.

“Organizations are moving their data management infrastructure closer to the edge where most of the data is being generated. However, these organisations face challenges due to the edge location – where resilient infrastructure is critical, unlike temperature controlled traditional data center,” said Amit Luthra, Director and General Manager, Data Center Solution, Dell Technologies, India. “With the new ruggedized VxRail systems that can stand up to extreme temperatures and can operate at upto 15,000 feet, our customers can increase their efficiency and performance regardless of the location and high temperature extremities. Additionally, our VxRail E Series is powered with AMD EPYC processors, which will enable high performance in a single-socket model, for all our customers.”

The new ruggedized VxRail D Series brings VxRail’s simplicity and lifecycle management capabilities to a compact and durable form factor, designed to withstand remote and harsh environments. The system, featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is 20 inches deep—the smallest VxRail yet2—and can withstand extreme temperatures, sustain up to 40G of operational shock and operate at up to 15,000 feet.

It brings IT support to edge locations where resilient infrastructure is critical, such as the implementation of a data center at remote sites, onboard ships at sea or equipped in aircrafts. The VxRail D Series is an ideal solution for manufacturing, industrial, and oil and gas environments where conditions create a technical challenge or space is at a premium.

For the first time on VxRail, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are now available in a new, efficient E Series platform. The VxRail E Series with AMD EPYC processors offers customers a new option, with up to 64 high performance cores and support for PCIe® 4, that can be deployed at the edge or in data centers. Coupled with high-efficiency power supply, these compact 1U systems are an ideal option for customers that need high-performance computing power, in a single socket platform for edge environments.

The new VxRail E665 system—available in NVMe, all-flash, or hybrid storage configurations—offers high performance in a single-socket model and is an ideal option for database, unstructured data, virtual desktop infrastructure and HPC workloads.