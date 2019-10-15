Dell Technologies aid Indian businesses to unlock their Data Capital with its new OneFS updates

Today, Indian enterprises are handling more unstructured data every day due to the influx of cloud-native applications and new-age technologies such as AI, ML, IOT, etc. According to a study, Global Data Protection Index, conducted by Dell Technologies in partnership with Vanson Bourne, India has witnessed an increase in the amount of data managed from 2.79 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 6.43PB in 2018. Hence, to manage this data explosion, organisations across industries need to look for a storage infrastructure that provides massive scalability, flexibility, efficiency and reduces cost.

Therefore, to help businesses maximize their data capital and business value of their unstructured data, Dell Technologies has upgraded its industry leading Isilon portfolio by making advancements to its OneFS storage operating system – OneFS 8.2.1. Some of the key features of this new update includes:

• Reduce Data Centre Footprint- The new update would reduce the dependency on data centre footprint and optimize the storage resources, by delivering hardware-based data reduction features of in-line compression and in-line deduplication on F810 all-flash platform

• Modernize Storage Infrastructure- To provide additional support to an organisation’s IT transformation goals, OneFS 8.2.1 would help in modernizing their storage infrastructure

• Greater usable capacity- With hardware accelerated in-line compression and deduplication capabilities, Isilon solutions powered by OneFS 8.2.1 would provide up to 140% greater usable capacity, depending on the workload

“As organizations across shapes and sizes aim to move towards a data-driven environment, transforming the IT becomes the necessity”, said Nikhil Madan, General Manager & Area Director (India & South East Asia) – Data Lake & Object Storage, Dell Technologies. “To aid our customers in driving their demanding workloads and their next-generation applications, Dell Technologies has advanced its industry leading Isilon portfolio which would be powered by OneFS 8.2.1 platform that will enable businesses to unlock their data value and increase the speed of their business outcomes, helping them become future-ready.”