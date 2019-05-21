Dell Expands Data Protection and Management Capabilities to Meet Rising Needs

Dell Technologies announces new additions to their data protection portfolio that affect the organization’s data capital. With the all new PowerProtect Software Platform along with the PowerProtech X400 multi-dimensional appliance, Dell EMC is helping enterprise organizations prepare for the future along with transforming their data protection strategy.

According the Global Data Protection Index, a study by Dell EMC in partnership with Vanson Bourne, India has witnessed an increase in the amount of data managed from 2.79 petabytes (PB) in 2016 to 6.43PB in 2018 in India. The study also revealed that 76% of respondents experienced some type of disruption in the past 12 months and around 30% said that they weren’t able to recover their data using their existing data protection solution. This creates a need to upgrade and introduce new data protection and management solutions by organizations in order to keep their data safe and protected.

“In this dynamic world, modernizing IT assets is the secret to accelerating data-driven decisions and driving better business outcomes. In order to fulfil customers’ ever-changing requirements, Dell EMC, with its new solutions is redefining the way we protect and manage data. Our holistic portfolio and constant innovations make us the right partner for those who want to unlock the full value of their data capital.” said Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager – Data Protection Solutions at Dell EMC.

According to Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman of Products and Operations, Dell Technologies, “An organization’s ability to harness the power of its data capital will determine the winners and losers in the digital economy. To deepen the value of traditional IT assets – while also creating new opportunities and efficiencies – many organizations today are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure as a critical step to become more digital. And they are turning to Dell Technologies and our world-class portfolio of products, solutions and services to help them do that.”

In 2018, the average volume of data an organization managed grew by 569% globally, compared to 2016. Unable to predict how much data they will need to protect and manage over the next two or three years, IT organizations require a new level of flexibility and scalability. To enable organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale in on-premises, virtualized and public cloud environments, the industry-leader in purpose-built back-up appliances and data replication and protection software introduces new data management solutions with the Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform and Dell EMC PowerProtect X400 multi-dimensional appliance.