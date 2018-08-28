Dell EMC Study indicates that Indian Organizations are forerunners of IT Maturity in APJM

Dell EMC recently announced the results of new research conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) on the benefits of IT Transformation, which validates that IT Transformation can result in bottom-line benefits that drive business differentiation, innovation and growth.

“Today, Indian organizations not only realize the importance of transforming their IT infrastructure to ensure they have a competitively edge and to reduce costs, but they also now know that it is crucial to turn data into business intelligence. This requires an end-to-end IT infrastructure that can manage, analyze, store and protect data everywhere it lives. We believe in giving our customers the ability to make that end-to-end strategy a reality, driving disruptive innovation without the fear of being disrupted themselves. With our expansive set of infrastructure and software technologies, Dell EMC has become a powerful ally to help any business in its IT Transformation journey to fuel digital innovation,” said, Rajesh Janey, MD & President, Enterprise India, Dell EMC.

Today’s business landscape in India is rife with disruption, much of it driven by organizations using technology in new or innovative ways. In order to survive and thrive in today’s digital world, businesses are implementing new technologies, processes and skillsets to best address changing customer needs. A fundamental first step to this change is transforming IT, to help organizations bring products to market faster, remain competitive and drive innovation. According to the ESG IT Transformation Maturity Curve India Report commissioned by Dell EMC and Intel Corporation.