Dell EMC PowerStore Breaks Ground in Storage Infrastructure Performance and Flexibility

Dell Technologies announces Dell EMC PowerStore – a modern infrastructure platform built from the ground up with superior technology and expertise to address the challenges of the data era.

“Data visibility has become the top priority for majority of organizations. Therefore, to accelerate digital transformation, IT organizations must address their data needs by simplifying and automating their IT as well as by consolidating systems for greater control,” said Amit Luthra, Director & GM – Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “Our new PowerStore solution is our first product as a combined company which acts as a testimony of our unwavering commitment to support our storage portfolio. Dell EMC PowerStore’s unique features including datacentric design, intelligent automation and adaptable architecture will help customers address their storage challenges and help them deliver continued innovation.”

“Capitalizing on digital transformation has become crucial for businesses. But, many learn that it is a complex and challenging process, simply because data has become more diverse and IT is unable to keep up. Hence, what these organizations need to look for, is a modern storage solution that not only eliminates these tradeoffs but also transforms and mobilizes both traditional and modern workloads with ease, ” said Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager- Channel, Dell Technologies India. “Dell EMC PowerStore is a uniquely adaptable infrastructure platform that will provide our partners with a massive opportunity to help customers easily consolidate their IT architecture across the data center, public cloud and the edge.”