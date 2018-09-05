Dell EMC launches PowerEdge MX, 1st platform designed with Kinetic Infrastructure for Workloads of Today & Tomorrow

Dell EMC is launching Dell EMC PowerEdge MX, the industry’s newest high performance, modular infrastructure, designed to support a wide variety of traditional and emerging data center workloads. PowerEdge MX offers the first modular infrastructure architecture designed to easily adapt to future technologies and server disaggregation.

With its unique kinetic infrastructure, customers can break free from the bounds of technology silos and time-consuming, routine operational management while also dynamically assigning IT to optimally match different applications and needs.

“While emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, software-defined storage and networking offer competitive benefits, their workloads can be difficult to predict and can pose new challenges for IT departments. PowerEdge MX enables a modular approach to flexibly build and combine compute, storage and networking, so organizations can transform their IT in a way that optimizes resources and offers investment protection for future generations of technological advances.

We believe that PowerEdge MX portfolio will play the role of a catalyst in fostering digital & IT transformation for enterprises in India.” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell EMC India. “Our industry leadership coupled with our cutting-edge product portfolio, positions us well to enable the Indian enterprises in adopting their digital future.”