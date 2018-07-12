Dell EMC launches new Data Protection solutions to help mid-size organizations in India

Dell EMC recently launched its newest Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA), the Dell EMC IDPA DP4400, providing simple and powerful converged data protection to help mid-size organizations transform IT while combatting data sprawl and complexity.

In India, comprehensive data protection has been a challenge for mid-size organizations. Enterprise-class products come with higher cost and complexity while lower cost products, that have traditionally targeted these organizations, sacrifice performance, efficiency and application support. Dell EMC built the IDPA DP4400 from the ground up as a simple, yet powerful, solution for mid-size organizations—featuring enterprise-class capabilities for backup, deduplication, replication and recovery. IDPA DP4400 also offers built-in cloud readiness features with disaster recovery and long-term data retention to the cloud.

“With the launch of IDPA DP4400, now a large number of mid-size organizations in India will have access to a comprehensive data protection solution. This solution offers many benefits such as complete data protection in a single appliance, protection storage and server, protection software, IDPA System Manager, search, reporting and analytics as well as advanced application integration, at the lowest cost.,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager -Data Protection Solutions, India, Dell EMC.