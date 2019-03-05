Dell EMC Helps Indian Enterprises Organize Unstructured Data with New Isilon and ClarityNow Solutions

Dell EMC announced a new addition to its flagship Isilon All-Flash storage system, along with the release of new Dell EMC ClarityNow software to give organizations visibility, control and mobility of unstructured data both on-premises and in the cloud.

Many enterprises today are looking to accelerate business outcomes with powerful, next-generation unstructured data applications in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and electronic design automation (EDA). These workloads often require the extreme performance of All-Flash storage. At the same time, many organizations are being pressured to tightly limit capital equipment purchases and reduce related IT operating costs. It is in this environment that organizations also need to manage the growing volumes of unstructured data effectively so that their businesses can be more productive and efficient in their efforts to unlock the value of their enterprise data.

“As we move towards a data driven ecosystem, modernizing the IT infrastructure is an essential first step for driving digital business initiatives and managing all of the accumulated data more effectively,” said Nikhil Madan, General Manager & Area Director (India & APJ Global Accounts) – Data Lake & Object Storage, Dell EMC. “The Dell EMC Isilon F810 scale-out NAS storage addresses these challenges by delivering extreme performance and efficiency to support demanding unstructured data workloads. We, at Dell EMC believe that nobody knows the value of data better than the people who create it. Additionally, Dell EMC ClarityNow offers organizations a holistic data view across file and cloud storage, and allows end users to locate, use and extract value from their file-based data wherever it resides.”