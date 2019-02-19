Dell EMC Expands Data Protection Capabilities

Dell EMC announces new and enhanced capabilities to the Dell EMC Data Domain and Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) portfolio of backup storage appliances designed to offer organizations real-world flexibility and value with expanded multi-cloud capabilities and improved performance. The enhancements also provide mid-sized organizations and remote offices of larger organizations with more choice and options in obtaining enterprise-level data protection.

According to IDC, 92 percent of organizations have adopted a cloud environment with 64 percent adopting a multi-cloud approach.3 With a mix of different clouds, protecting data across workloads while meeting compliance and security requirements is a critical challenge for many organizations. In fact, according to a study conducted by IDC for Dell EMC, cross-cloud support was the highest recognized data protection deficiency for IT transformation.4 Dell EMC recognizes this challenge and continues to enhance its data protection appliances to help customers mitigate risk and protect their most valuable asset – their data – in multi-cloud environments.

Data Domain OS 6.2 and IDPA 2.3 software now provide customers with even more choice to extend their data protection to public clouds with expanded Cloud Tier support to Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud, thereby, enabling more flexibility for long-term retention. This is in addition to support already offered across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage, Virtustream, Ceph, IBM Cloud Open Storage, AWS Infrequent Access, Azure Cool Blob storage and Azure Government Cloud. Also, a new Free-space Estimator Tool for Cloud Tier helps enable more efficient capacity management to help reduce on-premises and cloud storage costs.

Dell EMC also expanded its ecosystem of supported public cloud providers for Data Domain Virtual Edition (DD VE), which provides software defined data protection on-premises and in public clouds, to AWS GovCloud, Azure Government Cloud and Google Cloud Platform. This adds to the already supported platforms AWS S3 and Azure Hot Blob. The expanded cloud ecosystem combined with the previously announced increased capacity for DD VE – up to 96TB per instance – ensures customers will receive the same level of protection within their growing cloud environments as they receive from their on-premises Dell EMC appliances.

Additionally, Native Cloud Disaster Recovery is now available across the entire IDPA family, enabling customers to cost-effectively failover to a cloud environment with end-to-end orchestration. Customers no longer have to bear the expense and management of setting up and maintaining a secondary site for disaster recovery and can failover to public clouds with ease in case of a disaster event and failback when the issues are resolved. With this expansion, all Data Domain and IDPA models support AWS, including VMware Cloud on AWS, and Microsoft Azure for Cloud Disaster Recovery.

Organizations will also find peace of mind in that all Dell EMC data protection appliances provide modern, simple-to-manage user interfaces. Also, administrators can easily manage multiple Data Domain and DD VE appliances – on-premises or in public clouds – from a single user interface with the Data Domain Management Center.