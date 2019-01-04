Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Software Delivers Last Line of Data Protection Defense against Cyber Attacks

Dell EMC Cyber Recovery software, along with Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Services designed to help provide a last line of data protection defense against ransomware and destructive cyber attacks. The new software includes innovative automation, workflow and security analytics tools to ensure gold copies of critical data are isolated yet available so business processes can be resumed as quickly as possible in the event of a destructive cyber attack.

Cyber attacks have become a common occurrence, the worst of which often result in extended downtime that can bring business operations to a standstill for days and even weeks – costing millions of dollars. While many large organizations have strong cyber security and anti-malware detection capabilities in place, the impact of not being able to recover business processes and data in the event of a successful ransomware or destructive cyber attack can be devastating.

“Data Protection infrastructure and architectures, commonplace in IT, are optimized for Operational Recovery, as well as Disaster Recovery but these systems are not a sufficient defense for sophisticated Cyberattacks,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager – Data Protection Solutions, Dell EMC, India. “With the launch of the Dell EMC Cyber Recovery software and Services, we are helping organizations ensure true data isolation and a last line of data protection defense for business-critical data from a variety cyber threats.”

Dell EMC Cyber Recovery is new software that integrates with Dell EMC Data Domain protection storage hardware. It provides a solution that combines the benefits of data isolation and business continuity to help minimize the impact of a cyber attack, while providing a faster and higher likelihood of success in the recovery of critical data and systems.

Dell EMC Cyber Recovery automates the retention of isolated secure copies of critical data within a Cyber Recovery Vault (CR Vault), removing them from the attack surface. Serving as the ideal test bed, the CR Vault allows customers to perform security analytics on the retained data without having to perform a restore and potentially activating malware that may be present in the protected dataset. A new REST API automation framework provides seamless integration with security analytics software packages such as Index Engines CyberSense which applies over 40 heuristics to determine indicators of compromise.