Dell, Atal Innovation Mission Unveil Student Entrepreneurship Program

Dell Technologies has launched ‘Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0’, in association with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), virtually. Following the success of the first Student Entrepreneurship Program, Dell Technologies and NITI Aayog announced the second series in the presence of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Mr. Ramanan, Mission Director, AIM, NITI Aayog and Dr. Anjlee Prakash, Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation and Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & MD, Dell Technologies India.

In the year 2016, Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog partnered with Dell Technologies to adopt Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in select Government schools across India. The 10-Month Student Entrepreneurship Program helped the top six innovations of the Atal Tinkering Marathon to transform their innovative prototypes into functioning, scaled go-to-market products across six crucial themes having broader social impact. While the final six teams of the Tinkering Marathon 2017 are now entering the world of entrepreneurs, there is another batch of young talent that is ready to foray into the world of innovation and entrepreneurship. The top eight teams that were selected from the Innovation Marathon 2018 will begin their SEP – Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0 (SEP 2.0) journey with Dell Technologies.

Student Entrepreneurship Program 2.0 will bring about exciting changes and transformation in the innovation fueled entrepreneurial landscape, in addition to the learnings from SEP 1.0. The culture of entrepreneurial innovation is set to witness powerful changes in the upcoming year and SEP 2.0 will definitely make its mark in the world of ‘new normal’! SEP 2.0 will allow student innovators to work closely with Dell volunteers and avail mentorship to create a test bed for their innovation and collect customer feedback. Students will also receive support and guidance to manufacture fully functional market ready product to launch it in the market along with patenting their ideas/processes.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India “Today, I am buoyant with optimism, as I witness the promising innovations by the young pioneers from ATLs located in different corners of this country. These innovators make me wonder what the young children of this nation can achieve when given the opportunity to think unconventionally in order to combat challenges faced not only by their fellow country men and women but also by the rest of the world. As we conclude SEP 1.0 and launch SEP 2.0, I am excited to see the impact that these innovations will create in the country.”

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies is investing in human capital which has been the driving force for us. We have always considered the power of innovation and technology to be great levers of change. We are extremely delighted with the outcome of the first Student Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) and we are positive that SEP 2.0 will take entrepreneurial innovation to newer heights. Our strong partnership with NITI Aayog has further enabled us in expanding our vision of Technology for Social Good and encouraging budding entrepreneurs.”

Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission added, “The aim of Atal Innovation Mission is to create over a million neoteric innovators and potential job creators of the country. Our partnership with Dell Technologies in spurring the entrepreneurial capabilities of the budding Atal Tinkering Lab innovators through the Student Entrepreneurship program gives great encouragement to young aspiring school students, while also creating a value adding recognition platform to innovative talent across the country.”