Dell and Alienware Introduce the 2020 PC Gaming Portfolio

Dell Technologies and Alienware in India launched the latest in PC gaming with the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. Addressing a nascent and developing market for gaming PCs in India, Dell had introduced Dell G Series gaming laptops back in 2017. With Dell G Series gaining growing popularity among casual to intermediary gamers, Dell has strengthened its focus with the G Series portfolio with design, game functionality and performance packed in together, to get users game ready. The portfolio offers a powerful gaming line up of gaming PCs that will appeal to a variety of amateur as well as professional gamers.

“We’re bringing the latest and most comprehensive gaming portfolio to choose from. With game play becoming immersive, what gamers want today is diversity in tools. If you are new to PC gaming or moving from mobile to PC, the Dell G Series portfolio is great place to start at. With this new range we are excited and look forward to customer response and feedback”, said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies, India

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “Our focus on PC Gaming has been intensifying and a combination of the right portfolio and engagement with gamers, is driving our portfolio expansion. Intense graphics, design, innovative features for gameplay and portability are some of the diverse expectations of gamers today and the new portfolio packs in all of this. For youth, who constitute the largest user set in PC gaming, we developed Dell Futurist – a youth program for college goers who wish to develop careers in the field of gaming.”

The new Alienware m15 R3 is the thinnest, lightest, and most powerful 39.6 cm Alienware laptop and is designed to offer unprecedented performance and an ultimate gaming experience for the passionate, competitive and cross-platform gamers. Including the advanced Tobii Experience, designed to offer the world’s most advanced consumer eye tracker designed for competitive gaming with Tobii Reflex and spotlight. Powered by advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling, for uncompromised performance.

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell’s G Series portfolio. Offering the AAA advantage, it is also the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs to offer a desktop grade performance. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed. The thin and sleek G5 15 SE features a modern ‘stealth fighter’ look wrapped in a premium Supernova Silver finish with blue accents. Along with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel, the new G5 15 SE has a customizable red backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery to keep the gamers on the top of their game. The Dell G5 SE delivers an exceptional gaming performance for mainstream gaming enthusiasts.

The Dell G5 15 presents a premium metallic IMR finish, and at just 21.6 mm tall it is stylish, portable and highly powerful with up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors. Featuring large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to spread out the heat during intense gaming sessions, the Dell G5 is targeted at gamers who are looking at gaming PCs that offer an out of the box experience without compromising on the performance with 1650Ti graphics!

The Dell G3 15 now offers up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors in two graphics variants, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. In its new avatar, it is just 21.6mm, making it a powerful yet portable gaming laptop for consumers who want a versatile gaming laptop at the most attractive price range. The Dell G3 is built for mainstream gamers who want affordable PC gaming experience but do not want to compromise on the performance.

