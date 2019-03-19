Dell & Alienware Redefine PC Gaming in India

Dell and Alienware in India launched state-of-the-art gaming machines; Alienware Area-51m, Alienware m15 and Dell G7 catering to a growing PC gaming market comprising amateur and professional gamers. The latest addition to Dell’s gaming portfolio has some of the most iconic design languages from Dell – ‘Legend’ and ‘Epic’ which set a new bar of excellence addressing the core asks of PC gamers i.e. performance and function. After delighting global audiences at CES 2019, these devices have made their way to India. Also, at CES 2019, Alienware was honored with multiple awards for its ground-breaking design and cutting-edge functionality. Dell in India believes that the evolving gaming landscape, with its developing gamer profiles, growing communities, and a distinct rise of gamers regionally, requires development of an ecosystem. Dell is now bringing iconic products, next generation software and strategic partnerships, to advance the industry in India.

Frank Azor, Vice President & General Manager, Alienware, Gaming and XPS said, “This is an exciting time for PC gaming all over the world, as well as in India. Over the last two decades, we have lead the gaming market to what it is today. Alienware has been a pioneer in gaming PCs before there were any other players in this space, and we are proud to see how this segment has grown with innovation in the entire gaming eco-system. We are delighted to introduce ground-breaking, high performance gaming machines like Area-51m and m15. After all, gamers across levels love us and we want them to know that, like before, we are here to make the best tech available to them.”

According to P. Krishnakumar, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Small Business (CSB), Asia Pacific and Japan said, “As a world leader it is our responsibility to develop the ecosystem for a new, burgeoning PC user segment. With the increasing acceptance of PC gaming as a new age career, this young workforce will turn to Dell for the best in gaming tech. We’ve always led the industry from the front, with meaningful technology and a sustained customer experience and will continue to maintain that momentum.”

Alienware Area-51m with new Legend design is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with multiple “firsts”: The newly launched Alienware Area-51m is the world’s most powerful and upgradeable gaming laptop1. The Area-51m reaches performance levels previously capable only with desktops as it is the first and only laptop with a 9th generation 8 core desktop processors. It is also the world’s first gaming laptop that supports upgradable NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, 64GB of memory & 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology. This powerful machine is at the forefront of PC gaming and personal computing design, being the first expression of Alienware’s new “Legend” brand Identity. The Area-51m is stuffed with an array of gaming must-haves, including the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center.

Focusing on portability in gaming machines, the Alienware m15, is the thinnest and lightest 15″ Alienware laptop, for gamers on-the-go who prioritize weight and thinness for mobility. Powerful enough to handle high-graphic games, yet portable enough to take from destination to destination. At 2.16 kg(4.78lbs) &17.9mm thinness, it is 30% smaller and 38% lighter than the current 15-inch Alienware laptop, the Alienware m15 offers gamers unbeatable performance with maximum mobility. A powerful machine for gamers, it has 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 & 2070 MQ design graphics cards.

Both Alienware Area-51m and Alienware m15 offer Cryo-Tech v2.0, an advanced thermal technology that maximizes overall performance and keeps these machines cool to the touch.

Dell has also updated its G Series gaming laptops with the launch of all new G7. For those who are looking for an affordable yet powerful gaming system G7 offers an immersive gaming experience. With a thin and sleek design that is 20% thinner at 19.9mm thinness, it is the thinnest G Series laptop to date. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA® GeForce® 20 series RTX graphics card, and 144Hz refresh rate panel, the G7 optimizes demanding AAA game titles and can also be utilized for everyday use.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Dell India said, “PC gaming is growing at a remarkable rate in India. Our engagement over the years with amateur and professional gamers in Indian metro cities as well as regional towns has given us an insight into their evolving tech needs. With this launch of innovative and path breaking products, we will be able to address what they want most – performance and function. Our all new gaming laptop range will be available via Dell’s wide network of offline and online retailers.”

Dell also continues to offer its top-tier consumer support service, Premium Support Plus powered by Dell’s exclusive SupportAssist technology. This is the first and only consumer service to find issues proactively, predict problems before they start, remove viruses automatically and optimize performance for consumer PCs. Premium Support Plus is available for all Dell XPS, Inspiron and Alienware systems.