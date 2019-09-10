Dell adds online sales strategy for small businesses

Dell in India announced an online go-to-market strategy for its small business (SB) customers. With this move, Dell has amplified its commitment to SBs, a priority segment. Via www.dell.co.in/SmallBiz, small businesses can now buy customized products and solutions for their specific IT needs. Over the last 33 years, Dell has played the role of a trusted partner for small businesses and understands the opportunity for growth in the segment. Leveraging the company’s global legacy in selling directly to this customer base, Dell has emerged as the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India, to do so.

For SBs, technology adoption at the right time can become a game-changer. Having served these customers for more than a decade in India, Dell understands the pulse of small businesses and has been solidifying its presence to become the one-stop-shop for technology needs. Through the online direct sales mechanism, customers will enjoy a seamless purchase experience as per their preference. Customers will be able to choose from award-winning products and further customize configurations as per respective IT needs.

Moreover, their purchase will be guided by timely technology adoption advisory, offered exclusively by Dell’s ‘Small Business Advisors’; trained and certified to serve customers not just at the time of purchase, but also basis assistance throughout their digital transformation. Dell in India has 180+ Trusted Advisors currently, based at Bangalore and Gurgaon.

Commenting on this strategic business development Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India said, “Earlier this year Dell was recognised as the ‘Most Trusted Brand’ by the TRAi. We’ve come a long way, serving our SB customers and are thankful for their trust in us. With the addition of online sales capability, Dell has come another step closer to SBs, making 2019 a milestone year.

For SBs, in the post GST world, the journey of digital transformation has become more personalized and Dell is poised to service their technology needs through our advisors, a great product portfolio and a seamless purchase experience. I see this new and refined go-to-market strategy, as a sole differentiator for Dell.”

By increasing transparency and accessibility to small businesses, Dell is well placed to offer the best of its fixed and mobile computing solutions, which are usually the starting point for technology adoption. From PCs, customers will also be able to progress to customized infrastructure solutions including servers and storage from Dell Technologies family. The technology cycle is aptly completed with Dell’s renowned support services that have been a key call out by individual consumers as well.