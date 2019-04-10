Data Literacy Project Announces Advisory Board to Support the Drive for a More Data Literate Society

Today the Data Literacy Project, the community dedicated to making society fluent in data, is announcing the launch of its Advisory Board with eight key appointments: Jordan Morrow, Qlik; Paul Malyon, Experian; Jane Crofts, Data To The People; Rahul Bhargava, MIT; Meri Rosich, VISA ; Chantilly Jaggernauth, Millennials and Data; Ben Jones, Data Literacy, LLC; and Alan Schwarz, CEO of DataPhi Communications, LLC.

The Advisory Board brings together global data leaders recognized for their knowledge of and contribution towards helping individuals and organizations to strategically harness and succeed with data every day. Their collective experience enables the Board to provide strategic council for every stage in an individual or organization’s data literacy journey: from supporting education in schools and career development for young people, to rolling out data literacy programs and designing the data strategies at some of the largest organizations in the world.

An essential skill in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data literacy empowers everyone to ask questions of data and machines, build knowledge, make decisions and communicate its meaning with others. The Data Literacy Project, which was launched in October 2018 by founding partners Qlik, Accenture, Cognizant, Experian, Pluralsight, Chartered Institute of Marketing, and Data to the People, aims to create a more data literate society and place data literacy at the heart of individual and organizational success.

The independent group of global data literacy leaders joining the Advisory Board will provide impartial, third-party strategic counsel and direction in support of the Project’s three commitments:

* Inspiring major organizations globally to make data literacy an imperative;

* Creating the most accessible and comprehensive global data literacy educational resource ecosystem; and

* Empowering educational institutions globally to place data literacy into the mainstream curriculum.

“It is testimony to the immense importance of data literacy that we have brought together this group of influential data leaders to help us shape the roadmap that will enable the Data Literacy Project to deliver against its mission of creating a more data literate society,” said Jordan Morrow, Chair of the Data Literacy Project Advisory Board and Head of Data Literacy at Qlik. “As the Project’s community continues to grow, their expertise and experience will be critical to ensure we’re able to practically support individuals and organizations in improving their data literacy.”