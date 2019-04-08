Data-driven service management gets AI-ML boost at InterraIT

Deepening its engagement with artificial intelligence and machine learning, InterraIT buttressed its position as a leader in the IT service industry with the announcement of a partnership with Bayestree Intelligence, an enterprise product company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology. The partnership will help InterraIT incorporate ML- and AI-based solutions to offer its global customers next-generation digital technology experiences and efficiency.

Bayestree’s unique product, Sainapse, is a patented product that specifically targets service management across IT, product and business functions. An intuitive AI platform that learns from even a limited amount of data, Sainapse can cut resolution time by more than 80 percent in three months and reduce operating cost by 50 percent in nine months. Plus it approximates plug-and-play functionality and can be deployed on premise or cloud, eliminating payroll overheads on data scientists. Crucially, the platform does away with the use third-party interfaces and associated concerns about data sharing.

“Machine learning and cognitive technology is pervasive in the business landscape,” says Asoke K. Laha, Founder and CEO, InterraIT. “The partnership with Bayestree equips us to help customers address a range of issues including efficiency and economy.”

“At InterraIT, our goal is to stay ahead of the business technology curve. The incorporation of AI and ML technology into our service management offerings to customers,” says Ranjan Guha, President of InterraIT’s North America operations. “The streamlined business operations will enhance customer experiences with predictive and precise business strategies.”

“We are delighted to partner with InterraIT. Our proprietary Sainapse platform will help InterraIT’s customers by improving response time and cutting costs,” says Avijit Biswas, co-Founder and CEO of Bayestree Intelligence.