Data Center and Smart Building Technology solutions from R&M attracts industry professionals at BICSI Bangalore

R&M showcased their comprehensive set of Data Center and Smart Building Technology solutions including the high-end Cat 8.1 cables with RJ45 connector at the BICSI India District Satellite Seminar held at Bangalore.

The theme of BICSI revolved around the “Evolution of ICT Infrastructure in loT and Co-Working” where key topics of cabling infrastructure management, smart building technology, next generation data center solutions and futuristic smart connectivity solutions were discussed at length.

Shajan George, Technical Director at R&M India, conducted a detailed session on the importance of Cat 8.1 cables with RJ45 connector in LAN cabling for smart buildings. The presentation touched upon the essential use of Cat 8.1 cables in Data Centers and how it simplified the usage of the migration from 1G to 10G to 25G to 40G with built-in compatibility for future proofing wireless base stations of the next generation.

The discussion revolved around how Cat 8.1 allows remote powering (PoE) and how the extended reach will enhance the usability of CAT 8.1 in the LAN environment apart from Data Centers. The ICT professionals who attended the event got a peek into the advantages of RJ45 based Cat.8.1, and how its built-in backward compatibility provides bigger bandwidth for work spaces.

Interacting with the crowd at the seminar, Shajan George, Technical Director at R&M India said, “With technological advancement, customers’ demands change. It’s crucial for us to invest our time and efforts in the right direction. We develop cabling products that are aligned with the latest technologies. Our main objective is to tap into the vast knowledge base of the ICT community, creating awareness on the proper planning, installation and product selection to support high quality cabling solutions for smart buildings.”

R&M is considered as first choice for network cabling solutions and was the gold sponsor for all BICSI events this year. They have been successful in leveraging the BICSI platform to learn and share insights with Information & Communications Technology (ICT) community experts, industry leaders and exhibitors.