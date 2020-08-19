Data, AI could add $450-500 Bn to India’s GDP by 2025: NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) today announced that it will be hosting Xperience AI summit from 1st-4th September 2020 in partnership with the Telangana AI Mission.

A first of its kind platform to bring together the diverse stakeholders in India’s AI ecosystem and build an action plan on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can augment India’s revival, potential and growth plan. The announcement was made at a virtual conference in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Electronics and IT, Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad and other stalwarts like Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary IT&C, Telangana, Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro, UB Pravin Rao, Chairman, NASSCOM, and, Krishnan Ramanujam, President, TCS. At this event, Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the NASSCOM report titled, “Unlock Value from Data and AI: The Indian Opportunity”.

Key Recommendations 1. Data and AI could add $450-500bn GDP by 2025 and drive India’s vision of inclusive development 2. Action Plan focuses on 5 building blocks: Strategy, Data, Technology stack, Talent and Execution. 3. Build a vibrant data economy by developing high quality datasets, data governance standards and data marketplace 4. Strengthening capabilities in Data and AI could position India as a global hub – enabling investment, jobs and innovation. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics and IT, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, “AI has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future.”

Sharing her thoughts at the launch, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “The NASSCOM Report on Unlocking Value from Data and AI is an action plan that can help India emerge stronger from the Covid crisis. Data and AI’s true potential emerges from its ability to drive transformation across multiple sectors through a diverse range of applications. The report articulates the key structural steps that India needs to take to realise the value of this opportunity”.

The action plan and report has been reviewed by industry leaders including Mr N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Mr Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro, Mr UB Pravin Rao, Chairman, NASSCOM and Mr Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. The recommendations were also presented to the Hon’ble Prime Minister.