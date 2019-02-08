Dassault Systèmes’ inaugurates a new 3DEXPERIENCE Executive Center in Chennai

Dassault Systèmes has inaugurated a new3DEXPERIENCE Executive Center in Chennai to showcase its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and associated applications to customers and prospects in India. The center will present how Dassault Systèmes, as a scientific company, is closing the gap between the virtual and real to harmonize product, nature and life for a sustainable society. The center will offer the combination of Dassault Systèmes expertise and solutions to help customers digitally re-invent their enterprise’s approach not only to advance product development and manufacturing, but to re-invent how the business is run as a whole.

The journey begins with a detailed perspective of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform; a business platform that enables new ways of working. With a single, easy-to-use interface, and powered by industry solution experiences; the platform provides digital continuity and enables a model-based enterprise strategy integrating advanced systems engineering and agile manufacturing across the extended enterprise.

The journey continues with the inspiration for new product development using big data and analytics for a competitive review. Digital continuity is seen supporting each department and role with advanced engineering capabilities from concept to manufacturing and through to sales and support services. Demonstrations also illustrate the transformation of engineering part design using functional generative design, as well as augmented and virtual reality capabilities along with key simulation and optimization techniques all supported through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Additive Manufacturing is transforming the engineering and manufacturing landscape and has expanded beyond rapid prototyping to deliver industrial applications both for tooling and actual part production. The cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace provides an online ecosystem where today’s creators or product innovators are able to locate and transact with manufacturing service providers not only for additive manufacturing, but for all types of manufacturing and engineering services.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides decision makers with real-time visibility throughout the development cycle and across the value chain from social ideation and industrial design, through model-based system engineering, detailed engineering, manufacturing planning and prototyping. And once into production, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform continues to providedigital continuity and real-time visibility into manufacturing operations, in and across productions sites located anywhere, for pro-active decision-making and alignment with business performance targets. The center will showcase immersive experiences using virtual reality (VR) that make it easier to understand complexity, save time and reduce errors for greater confidence when making decision.