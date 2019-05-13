Dassault Systèmes Flags Off 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels–Connected Value Network

Dassault Systèmes flagged off the third edition of 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels in Pune. Under the nomenclature of 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels- Connected Value Network, the campaign is designed to enable suppliers in automotive, aerospace and industrial equipment sector to scale up product engineering and manufacturing ecosystem by meeting current Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) requirements and future industry norms. The campaign will run over a period of six months and focus on the industrial hubs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels- Connected Value Network is equipped with demonstrations based on three Industry Solution Experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform; viz- Bid To Win, Single Source of Speed and Engineered to Fly that are solutions tailored for the requirement of automotive, industrial equipment and aerospace suppliers respectively.

Connected Value Networks are emerging more in part due to the new types of companies – or divisions of existing companies. These enterprises are not bound to an existing set of suppliers or traditional supply chain, and as part of their overall business model they are approaching everything about their new business ventures with a blank slate. A flexible value network with a dynamic set of business partners allows for great agility and speed, critical in today’s economy. This openness is also triggering trading partners and suppliers, who were traditionally competing, to increasingly cooperate. 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels- Connected Value Network captures this essence of the traditional OEM-supplier ecosystem in an era of Industry Renaissance.

At the flag off, Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes India said, “The Industry Renaissance is emerging worldwide and it’s encompassing new categories of processes, services and technology: new solutions are being created to meet the growing consumer’s demands, new online ecosystems are being formed to connect industrial services with suppliers. In this context in India, engineers and manufacturers need to be future ready by enhancing their design thinking, introducing manufacturing innovations and be ready to CREATE in INDIA.”

India’s MSME base is one of the largest in the world. The sector provides a wide range of services and is engaged in the manufacturing of over 6,000 products – ranging from traditional to hi-tech items. With this breadth of capability, there is a huge opportunity for India’s MSME to reinforce their R&D in product development and streamline their manufacturing processes in order to meet the global market demand. In this context Samson also added, “Platforms help streamline cross-functional and cross-organizational collaboration by offering a common view into and access to data, regardless of company size or location and by allowing multiple stakeholders to participate in the value network and work from a single source of the truth.”

As part of the 3DEXPERIENCE on Wheels – Connected Value Network campaign and the ‘Customer Transformation Programme’, Dassault Systèmes, rolled out several initiatives on their brands viz CATIA, SIMULIA, DELIMIA and ENOVIA that are specifically targeted at SMEs who are looking to move up the value chain.