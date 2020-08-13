Daiwa announces its ‘Make in India’ Ultra 4K Smart TVs

Daiwa, the Homegrown Indian Brand, has expanded its range of Make in India 4K TVs in India. The brand announced the launch of its 49inch and 55inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs with Android 9.0, HDR10 and dbx-tv audio support, with 2 Years warranty*. The Made in India TVs, 49-inch (D50BT162 – 124cm) is priced for Rs. 29,999/- and 55-inch (D55BT162 – 140cm) for Rs. 34,499/- .

The Ultra 4K TV series comes with dbx-tv audio, A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology with 1.07 Billion Colours. The ground breaking technology gives ultimate picture quality, by combining stunning details, spectacular colours and striking contrast ratio. With 4K HDR10, enjoy the immense spectrum of colours, even in the darkest scenes. The TV offers screen resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and 40% enhanced brightness. Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode and backlight control, are some of the features that the new series boast of. For sound output, the TV has 20Watt Box Speaker and dbx-tv audio technology with 4 Sound modes.

The new series is powered by Android 9.0 TV operating system and A-55 Quad Core Processor, that offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Both the TVs come with Daiwa’s own UI – The BIGWALL, that comes with certified apps (Cloud TV Certified AOSP) such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema and many more. The UI come with 1700000+ hours of content, along with the app ‘Movie Box’ storing 7000+ free movies in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day. The SMART TV’s also support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The UI shows trending content on the Home screen along with dedicated powered AI and OTA updates. The TVs are designed with the unique Content Discovery Engine and in support to Covid 19, the Smart TVs also adds a free LIVE NEWS stream via the certified apps available.

For connectivity, the TVs come with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring and using your smartphone as an air mouse. The Bluetooth technology will enable viewers to connect their wireless headphones, music systems to the television set.

Daiwa, a brand originated in India under the parent company Videotex International, has been manufacturing TVs in India for the past 36 Years. The brand plans to bring in more advanced television sets in Q3 and Q4 of FY 2020-21.