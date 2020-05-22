D-Link to roll-out second series of its Enterprise Technology Webinars

D-Link will soon roll out its second series of Enterprise Technology Webinar. With this D-Link continues to leverage on digital platforms to engage with partners/ System Integrators/ business associates pan India and update them on latest developments in Enterprise Networking space.

Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link (India) Ltd. said, “We are facing crucial times, with the ongoing Pandemic situation having impacted businesses across Industries. Optimism along with readiness to tackle uncertainty is the key. In all this networking will continue to be a key enabler in driving business growth. Hence it is imperative for everyone in business to be updated, and our series of Enterprise technology webinars will enable partners to prepare for the future”

The second series of D-Link Enterprise webinar will commence from 23rd May and shall cover topics like Cloud Managed Networking, Safe City and Safe Campus, ICT Infrastructure Solution, Industrial Ethernet Switching, Building Managed Wireless Infrastructure for Education Sector, Understanding GeM business, D-Link Power over Ethernet Solution, CCTV Solution Designing & Best Practices. The Webinars will be conducted by D-Link’s highly skilled senior technical professionals and shall include Q&A session to clear all doubts/ queries.

The very first series of D-Link Technology Webinar was successfully conducted during Mar-Apr 2020 with over 12 varied topics being covered. The response received from partner/ System integrators during the first series was remarkable with large number of participants having benefited.